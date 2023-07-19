July 19, 2023
Spence-Crawford lead-in stream

A pair of showdowns featuring an unbeaten super middleweight contender and a rising super bantamweight prospect will enter the ring on the Showtime PPV Countdown Show on July 29 leading up to the much-anticipated Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford clash taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Undefeated 168-pound contender and Terence Crawford stablemate Steven Nelson (18-0, 15 KOs) will top the lineup as he takes on Rowdy Montgomery (10-4-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round showdown, plus super bantamweight prospect Jose Salas Reyes (12-0, 9 KOs) competes in a 10-round attraction against former world title challenger Aston Palicte (28-5-1, 23 KOs) opening up the live stream on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page.

