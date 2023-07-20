Undefeated WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford held his media workout in Las Vegas on Wednesday as the three-division champion prepares to take on unified WBC, WBA and IBF welterweight world champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. headlining a SHOWTIME PPV on Saturday, July 29 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Terence Crawford: “This fight means everything. This puts the cherry on top of my career. I’ve been waiting for this moment for a long time and I can’t wait to get it on.

“We’re here in Las Vegas early to get used to the atmosphere and the heat. Come fight night, we’re gonna be 110% prepared. We’re adjusting well.

“The welterweight division has had a lot of great fights in the past and this will be another one next Saturday. There’s a bright future for the division as well with a lot of great talent coming up. It’s still a hotbed for the sport.

“I’m just here to win the fight. We’re both prizefighters and I don’t worry about any plans he’s making for after this fight. I don’t think about a knockout, I just think about getting the victory and that’s what I’m gonna do next Saturday.

“I think I could beat anybody at any sport. That’s just my nature. I play to win. If I’m gonna challenge you, I’m coming to win and I believe that wholeheartedly. That could be anybody. Even if I’m playing Michael Jordan in one-on-one.

“He thinks he’s gonna bulldoze me and break me, but he’s gonna have to show me. All of that talk is fuel to the fire that’s already burning. He’s gonna have to prove everything that he’s saying come fight night.

“This fight is happening at the right time. All the belts are on the line, so there’s even more to fight for. What better way to have this fight than to have it for the undisputed welterweight title?”

Brian “Bo Mac” Mcintyre (Crawford’s Trainer): “This is the fight to shut the haters and non-believers up. It’s the icing on the cake for one hell of a career. You have to be dialed-in when you’re going up against a fighter like Errol Spence Jr., with a trainer like Derrick James. We want to keep the outcome in our hands by putting on a dominant performance.

“It’s not just another day at the office, but this is something that we live, eat, sleep, think. That’s how we got to this point. We know what it takes and we’re right back at it.

“This is one of the best fights to be made this century, with both guys being undefeated and with everything Terence accomplished. It means a lot and I’m expecting a lot of fireworks.

“Don’t miss this pay-per-view. As long as Errol Spence Jr. brings his ‘A-game’, you’re gonna see one of the best performances ever out of Terence Crawford. I pray that we get the best Errol Spence Jr., because there’s a better Terence Crawford to be seen.”