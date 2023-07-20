New Tyson Fury reality series on Netflix If you can’t get enough of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, here’s good news. Netflix has announced that a new reality series called “At Home With The Furys” will debut on Wednesday, August 16 and there will be nine episodes shot during the Gypsy King’s recent retirement. _ Terence Crawford Workout Quotes Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

