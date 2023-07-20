July 19, 2023
Boxing News

New Tyson Fury reality series on Netflix

If you can’t get enough of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, here’s good news. Netflix has announced that a new reality series called “At Home With The Furys” will debut on Wednesday, August 16 and there will be nine episodes shot during the Gypsy King’s recent retirement.

_

Terence Crawford Workout Quotes

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Sigh. Fury really is joke at this point. Just a circus act. What a waste.

    And what retirement? A new one? Or an old one? Or an old one before the new one? The word retirement is really starting to lose its meaning when you just toss it around like that.

    Reply

  • “If you can’t get enough of WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury…”

    I think almost all of us have had too much of him at this point.

    Reply

  • Wilders done. Those skinny legs can’t support him when facing a good puncher. And he can’t keep fighting bermaine stiverne. So who can he beat? Ruiz usyk fury zhang sanchez and the list goes on and on will destroy him . Game over.

    Reply
    • >