Former undisputed lightweight champion George “Ferocious” Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10 KOs) is a -350 favorite against Maxi Hughes (26-5-2, 5 KOs) in their twelve round IBF world title eliminator on Saturday night from the FireLake Arena in Shawnee, Oklahoma.

In the ten round co-feature, U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis (8-0, 6 KOs) is 35:1 to beat former European champion Francesco Patera (28-3, 10 KOs).

ESPN will televise.

* * *

On the competing UFC Fightpass stream, junior middleweight KO artist Serhii “El Flaco” Bohachuk (22-1, 22 KOs) is a 30:1 pick against former world title challenger Patrick Allotey (42-4, 32 KOs) at the Chumash Casino Resort in Santa Ynez, California.