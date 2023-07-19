By Joe Koizumi

Photos by Naoki Fukuda

WBO featherweight champion Robeisy Ramirez (12-1, 7 KOs), originally from Cuba, showed a public training on Tuesday in Yokohama, Japan. Ramirez, accompanied by Cuban trainer Ismael Salas, looked relaxed and well-prepared before many media people at Ohashi Gym. Ramirez, a southpaw like his challenger Shimizu, looked deft in lateral mobility and defensive skills as well.

The champ said, “I know Shimizu is a very tall challenger, but I believe I can handle him by giving a lesson.” Time will tell.

