July 19, 2023
Tall southpaw Shimizu aims at Ramirez’s WBO 126lb belt

By Joe Koizumi

Photo: Boxing Beat

An elongated Japanese southpaw featherweight, 5’11” ex-Olympian Satoshi Shimizu (11-1, 10 KOs) participated in a public workout on Monday at Ohashi Gym in Yokohama, Japan. Shimizu, former bronze medalist in 2012 Olympic Games in London, will have an ambitious crack at the WBO 126-pound belt against Robeisy Ramirez of Cuba at the Ariake Arena, Tokyo, on Tuesday next week.

Shimizu, 37, said, “I’m preparing some strategies to cope with such a crafty champ as Ramirez, Olympic gold medalist twice in 2012 and 2016. I wish to be victorious and win the world belt from him.”

