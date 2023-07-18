ESPN+ picks up Usyk-Dubois The U.S. broadcast situation for the big August 26 heavyweight clash between unified WBA/WBO/IBF world champion Oleksandr Usyk and WBA “regular” champion Daniel Dubois has been resolved. Usyk-Dubois and undercard bouts will stream live and exclusively on ESPN+ starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT. The bout takes place at the Tarczyński Arena in Wroclaw, Poland. The birth of the next Mexican idol? Like this: Like Loading...

