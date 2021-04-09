Smith, Vlasov make weight Joe Smith Jr 174.8 vs. Maxim Vlasov 175

(WBO light heavyweight title) Efe Ajagba 239.6 vs. Brian Howard 218

Robson Conceicao 128.4 vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada 129.2

Jared Anderson 251.8 vs. Jeremiah Karpency 226.6

Duke Ragan 125.8 vs. Charles Clark 126.6

Albert Bell 132.2 vs. Manuel Rey Rojas 132

Trey Lippe 225.8 vs. Jason Bergman 256

Sonny Conto 230.4 vs. Waldo Cortes 262

Jeremiah Milton 232.8 vs. Jayvone Dafney 222.6 Venue: Osage Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Unbeaten cruisers clash April 17 on FS1 Mendoza gives lecture on boxing regulations

