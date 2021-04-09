Joe Smith Jr 174.8 vs. Maxim Vlasov 175
(WBO light heavyweight title)
Efe Ajagba 239.6 vs. Brian Howard 218
Robson Conceicao 128.4 vs. Jesus Antonio Ahumada 129.2
Jared Anderson 251.8 vs. Jeremiah Karpency 226.6
Duke Ragan 125.8 vs. Charles Clark 126.6
Albert Bell 132.2 vs. Manuel Rey Rojas 132
Trey Lippe 225.8 vs. Jason Bergman 256
Sonny Conto 230.4 vs. Waldo Cortes 262
Jeremiah Milton 232.8 vs. Jayvone Dafney 222.6
Venue: Osage Casino, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Promoter: Top Rank
TV: ESPN, ESPN+
I like this card, cant wait to see joe smith