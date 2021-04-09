Undefeated cruiserweight contenders Efetobor Apochi (10-0, 10 KOs) and Deon Nicholson (14-0, 13 KOs) will meet in a 12-round WBA title eliminator headlining a special one-hour boxing telecast on FS1 April 17 from the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Center in Los Angeles. Apochi-Nicholson will serve as the lead-in to the FOX network telecast headlined by former WBC super welterweight champion Tony Harrison against Bryant Perrella in the main event.

Super bantamweight teenage twins Chávez “The Beast” Barrientes and Ángel “AK-47” Barrientes will serve as swing bouts in separate fights.