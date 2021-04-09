BetMGM is expanding its presence throughout the United States as individual states permit online sports betting and casino gaming. To date nine states are onboard. They include Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

To wager on the BetMGM app, you don’t have to be a resident in one of these states, but you must be located in the state while placing your bet. The app also works at locations in Nevada.

Expect more states to follow soon as the U.S. gets caught up with the rest of the wagering world.