BetMGM is expanding its presence throughout the United States as individual states permit online sports betting and casino gaming. To date nine states are onboard. They include Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.
To wager on the BetMGM app, you don’t have to be a resident in one of these states, but you must be located in the state while placing your bet. The app also works at locations in Nevada.
Expect more states to follow soon as the U.S. gets caught up with the rest of the wagering world.
One of my coworkers has a Bovada account. Somebody correct me if I’m wrong, but isn’t that legal everywhere?
True story: I asked that coworker to place a bet, Andy Ruiz KO7 over Joshua, and I’d pay him the money when I saw him. He said he would place the bet, but never did. Would have won $20k there.
West Virginia is a state with a big gambling push so the state government can cash in on taxation. I have family who lives in WV.