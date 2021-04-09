April 9, 2021
Elwin Soto signs with Matchroom

Eddie Hearn and Matchroom has announced the signing of WBO light-flyweight champion Elwin Soto. Soto (18-1 12 KOs) ripped the WBO strap from Angel Acosta in dramatic fashion with a final round KO win in California in June 2019 and has since defended the title twice with distance triumphs over Edward Heno in October 2019 and Carlos Butrago last October.

The 24-year-old will be back in action soon with his first fight under Hearn to be announced shortly, and the young Mexican talent cannot wait to be back in the ring and wants to chase his fellow champions.

