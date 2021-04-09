

The president of the World Boxing Association (WBA), Gilberto Jesús Mendoza, gave a lecture on “Boxing Regulations” hosted by Universitas Fundación, as part of a series of seminars held every Thursday under the name #SiDerechoDeportivo.

Mendoza, who is also a lawyer, was an ideal choice for this talk, since thanks to his extensive experience he understands the legal structure that regulates boxing and has the theoretical basis to discuss the subject.

In this sport, negotiations are established on a permanent basis, which require a deep understanding of all parties and that was the reason why Mendoza decided to study law many years ago, he said.

The executive explained how the legal evolution of the organization he presides has been. He explained that at its birth as the National Boxing Association, the current WBA had very different regulations that have been mutating and adjusting to the changes demanded by the evolution of the sport and societies at each moment. In 1962 it was renamed as it is known today; in 1963, with dissidence of several commissions, a detachment took place and the World Boxing Council was born.

He added that in 1982, when his father Gilberto Mendoza was elected, other organizations were formed following the fracture of other commissions in North America. This account of the creation of boxing regulatory organizations around the world was part of a structural introduction so that participants from different countries could understand the legal conflicts that have occurred throughout boxing history and how they have been resolved. Even the founding date of the Amateur International Boxing Association (AIBA) in 1963 was discussed.

On the threshold of the 100th anniversary of the WBA, Mr. Mendoza announced all the projects the WBA has been working on, always focusing on the wellbeing of the boxer.

Mendoza explained how the WBA takes care of the boxer: “we make the ratings, we have safety codes, there are legal resources within our bylaws and regulations where it is very clear how to apply the law to protect the boxer. Also the sanctions for fight bidding, among other things”.

He also detailed the role of promoters and television networks as the main responsible for business in the world of sports today.

Gilberto Mendoza expressed his eagerness to continue working to make, through boxing, a contribution to the communities of the different regions of the world. For this reason, he also announced the importance of the development of the WBA Academy, whose purpose is to broaden the sport’s perspective as a way to vindicate the coaches who have not had the opportunity to be academically trained but have been active in boxing for a long time.

On the other hand, he stressed the desire that both the boxing organizations and the different regulatory commissions of every country can work together to make important decisions that have a greater transcendence.

He also discussed one of the most important issues in boxing, unknown to most of the fans, purse bids. He explained the process from the initial negotiation and the reasons that can lead a boxing body to order a bidding.

“I want the Association to provide legal support for boxing, more justice and opportunities for boxers. Boxing changes lives on a social level. If you are really interested in this, we can provide together with Universitas the possibilities for you to learn more. Doing things in a structured way and together is the way to do things right,” Mendoza closed before the hundreds of people present.