April 9, 2021
Charr to return against Lovejoy May 15

On May 15th, WBA heavyweight champion in recess Mahmoud “Diamond Boy” Charr (34-4, 17 KOs) will finally get back into the ring. But it won’t be against Trevor Bryan as originally planned by the WBA. Charr will face undefeated Christopher “Pretty Boy” Lovejoy (19-0, 19 KOs).

“It’s time to finally get back in the ring,” stated Charr. “I am in absolutely top shape! Lovejoy will suffer the first defeat of his career and that’s just the beginning!”

The fight will take place in Hamburg in the EC Boxing Promotion Gym. It will be Charr’s first fight since 2017. Lovejoy is not currently in the WBA rankings. Interestingly, all of the 37-year-old Lovejoy’s fights have been in Tijuana, BCN, Mexico.

