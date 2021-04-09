Heavyweight monster Arslanbek “Lion” Makhmudov (11-0, 11 KOs) will make his highly anticipated United States debut as he defends his NABF title against Nagy Aguilera (21-10, 14 KOs) in the 10-round co-main event of Munguia vs. Ballard on April 23 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center and will be streamed live on DAZN.

Additionally, Ibeth “La Roca” Zamora (32-6, 12 KOs) will defend her WBC flyweight world championship against Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1, 1 KO) in a 10-round fight.

Also Blair “The Flair” Cobbs (14-0-1, 9 KOs) will put his undefeated record on the line against James Bacon (26-4, 17 KOs) in a 10-round welterweight clash.

Additional undercard fights will be streamed live via Facebook Watch, including a highly competitive 10-round welterweight showdown between Ferdinand Kerobyan (14-0-1, 9 KOs) and Brad Solomon (29-3, 9 KOs).

Aaron “Silencer” McKenna (11-0, 7 KOs) will fight in an eight-round middleweight clash against Carlos Ortiz (12-5, 12 KOs).

Evan Sanchez (8-0, 6 KOs) will return in a six-round bout in the 147-pound division.

Chris “Milly” Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) will participate in a six-round junior middleweight battle against Sanny Duversonne (11-3-2, 8 KOs).

Yahu Blackwell (3-1, 2 KOs) will initiate the night of action in a six-round heavyweight bout.

Opponents for Sanchez and Blackwell will be announced shortly.