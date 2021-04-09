Shot of the Day Female bantamweight Ebanie Bridges looks fit and ready for her clash against Shannon Courtenay for the vacant WBA world female bantamweight tomorrow night in London. Munguia-Ballard undercard announced Ancajas, Rodriquez make weight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

