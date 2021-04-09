Ancajas, Rodriquez make weight Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.4 vs. Sergey Lipinets 146.8



Jerwin Ancajas 114.8 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 115

(IBF super flyweight title)



Eimantas Stanionis 147 vs. Thomas Dulorme 146.4

(WBA welterweight eliminator)



Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Shot of the Day Benn, Vargas make weight

