April 9, 2021
Ancajas, Rodriquez make weight

Jaron “Boots” Ennis 146.4 vs. Sergey Lipinets 146.8

Jerwin Ancajas 114.8 vs. Jonathan Rodriguez 115
(IBF super flyweight title)
Eimantas Stanionis 147 vs. Thomas Dulorme 146.4
(WBA welterweight eliminator)
Venue: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

