Benn, Vargas make weight Conor Benn 146.75 vs. Samuel Vargas 146.25

(WBA Continental welterweight title) Shannon Courtenay 117.15 vs. Ebanie Bridges 117

(WBA female bantamweight title) Savannah Marshall 159.4 vs. Maria Lindberg 155

(WBO female middleweight title) Alexander Espinoza 117.5 vs. Kash Farooq 117.3

(WBC international silver bantamweight title) Nick Campbell 249 vs. Petr Frohlich 226.7

John Hedges 178.1 vs. Stanko Jermelic 174 Venue: Copper Box Arena, London

Promoter: Matchroom

TV: DAZN, Sky Sports IBF #6 Obara defeats Sakai, keeps Japanese 147lb belt

