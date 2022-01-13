Steve Geffrard wasn’t supposed to be here. Last Friday, he was preparing to weigh in for a fight in Delray Beach, Florida, when he received a call. WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr. needed an opponent after Callum Johnson contracted COVID-19. Geffrard answered the call and will fight Smith for the world title this Saturday evening on ESPN at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona, NY. At Thursday’s press conference, this is what the fighters had to say.

Joe Smith Jr: “Since I became a world champion, the only thing that has really changed for me is that I’m holding this title, and I want to keep it that way. Geffrard has been inside the ring training with the best. I’m sure he is going to give it his all and will try to take full advantage of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Steve Geffrard: “When those belts are on the line, that mental switch turns on. I know that mentally and skill-wise I can battle with the best. I have sparred with, and handled myself very well, against the best of the division. I’m a fighter, especially with an opportunity like this. I’m going to rise to the occasion. I’ll show the world who Steve Geffrard is.”