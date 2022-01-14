ESPN has announced that it will air a super middleweight clash between Edgar Berlanga and Steve Rolls on March 19 in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden. You may recall Rolls fighting GGG awhile back.

Promoter Eddie Hearn has announced that Jessie Vargas has tested positive for Covid and there will be a short postponement of his February 5 fight with Liam Smith.

With ESPN’s Ramirez-Pedraza and DAZN’s Vargas-Smith both postponed due to covid, that clears the schedule for the Thurman-Barrios pay-per-view telecast.

Probellum’s latest signing is undefeated super flyweight Jade Bornea (16-0, 10 KOs), who will be in action tonight in Monterrey, Mexico, where he will be competing in an IBF world title eliminator against Mohammed Obbadi (22-1, 13 KOs).