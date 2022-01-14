Following today’s announcement by the Welsh Government that indoor sports events can resume in Wales, BOXXER has announced that the twice-postponed showdown between bitter rivals Chris Eubank Jr. (31-2, 23 KOs) and Liam Williams (23-3-1, 18 KOs) will take place at the Motorpoint Arena Cardiff on February 5, live and exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, and FITE in the USA.

In the co-feature, two-time Olympic gold medallist Claressa ‘GWOAT’ Shields (11-0, 2 KOs) makes her UK debut defending her WBA, WBC and IBF middleweight titles against undefeated WBF beltholder Ema Kozin (21-0-1, 11 KOs).