Promoter Don King has officially announced the second world title fight on his January 29th card at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Joining the previously announced clash between WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) defending against Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs), WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) risking his title against unbeaten WBA #13 Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs) of Dulca, Louisiana.

And if those two championship fights weren’t enough, King has four other NABA titles on the line.

The NABA gold heavyweight championship will pit veteran Alonzo Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN taking on young Ahmed Hefny (13-1, 5 KOs) from Egypt via Queens, NY.

The NABA cruiserweight title clash features Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) of Sarasota, FL and Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, MD.

The NABA middleweight championship will be up for grabs as local product Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, OH will meet Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs) of Niagara Falls, NY.

The sixth and final title fight of the night will showcase Cody Wilson (10-3, 7 KOs) of West Virginia, VA and Tre’Sean Wiggins (12-5-3, 6 KOs) of Newburgh, NY battling for the NABA welterweight championship.

The evening will get rolling with a special cruiserweight attraction pitting Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Danville, VA challenging Shawn Miller (18-6, 7 KOs) of Troy in an eight-round affair.

Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or the W.D. Packard Music Hall. The tickets will be priced at $550, $350, $250, $175 and $80.

The Makabu-Mchunu winner is hopeful of the opportunity to fight world champion Canelo Alvarez later this year. The Bryan-Guidry winner will be in line to possibly face WBA #1 Daniel Dubois.