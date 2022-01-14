Promoter Don King has officially announced the second world title fight on his January 29th card at the W.D. Packard Music Hall in Warren, Ohio. Joining the previously announced clash between WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu (28-2, 25 KOs) defending against Thabiso Mchunu (23-5, 13 KOs), WBA heavyweight champion Trevor Bryan (21-0, 15 KOs) risking his title against unbeaten WBA #13 Jonathan Guidry (17-0-2, 10 KOs) of Dulca, Louisiana.
And if those two championship fights weren’t enough, King has four other NABA titles on the line.
The NABA gold heavyweight championship will pit veteran Alonzo Butler (34-3-2, 25 KOs) from Chattanooga, TN taking on young Ahmed Hefny (13-1, 5 KOs) from Egypt via Queens, NY.
The NABA cruiserweight title clash features Johnnie Langston (9-3, 3 KOs) of Sarasota, FL and Nick Kisner (22-5-1, 6 KOs) of Baltimore, MD.
The NABA middleweight championship will be up for grabs as local product Michael Moore (18-3, 8 KOs) of Cleveland, OH will meet Anthony Lenk (17-7, 7 KOs) of Niagara Falls, NY.
The sixth and final title fight of the night will showcase Cody Wilson (10-3, 7 KOs) of West Virginia, VA and Tre’Sean Wiggins (12-5-3, 6 KOs) of Newburgh, NY battling for the NABA welterweight championship.
The evening will get rolling with a special cruiserweight attraction pitting Jaywon Woods (11-1-1, 5 KOs) of Danville, VA challenging Shawn Miller (18-6, 7 KOs) of Troy in an eight-round affair.
Tickets are on sale at Ticketmaster or the W.D. Packard Music Hall. The tickets will be priced at $550, $350, $250, $175 and $80.
The Makabu-Mchunu winner is hopeful of the opportunity to fight world champion Canelo Alvarez later this year. The Bryan-Guidry winner will be in line to possibly face WBA #1 Daniel Dubois.
Go to YouTube and type Jonathan Guidry LOL
At least he does have a chance.
Arturo
No 🙂 lol
omyyyyy………
and look, Jonathan Guidrys first live opponent for some kind of a wba world title
If by some chance Bryan hurts a leg or something and has to quit to injury, I guarantee you Fres Oquendo will comeback to pressing his due shot at the WBA title… and I don’t know for sure that a 49 year old Oquendo loses that fight.
Could you imagine that scenario? Always wanted to see Oquendo to win a title, especially after he was robbed in the Byrd fight.
It would be amazing and I think he’d be all over it. After chasing Charr for all those years, I think Oquendo would rush this opportunity before they’d make Guidry go lose to Dubois or rematch Bryan.
DK ,hope you pay the fighters FULL pay with NO deductions.
WBA HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION,
Trevor Bryan..Interesting times, boys. Interesting times.
Guidry has a total opponents’s record 110-118…fair for a title shot !!! What a joke !!