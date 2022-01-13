Promoter Kalle Sauerland has confirmed that on Thursday night heavyweight Tony Yoka (11-0, 9 KOs) formally accepted in writing the challenge to fight Filip Hrgovic (14-0, 12 KOs) in a final IBF final eliminator for the heavyweight world title. Yoka accepted the fight after Luis Ortiz and Joeseph Parker passed on the opportunity.
Yoka won a split decision over Hrgovic in the 2016 Rio Olympics en route to winning the gold medal. The Yoka-Hrgovic winner will become the mandatory challenger to Oleksandr Usyk, who is slated to meet Anthony Joshua in an April rematch.
Excellent.
An actual good matchup 🙂
Good for you Tony! No reason not to accept it in your position if you have confidence in yourself. According to boxrec, he went 2-1 against Hrgovic in the amateurs and there’s no reason for him to think he won’t beat him again. Good fight.
Ortiz and Parker should fight each other since they both chickened out of a fight with HrGovic…
But is he still going to fight Bakole? I thought that was a good match up.