Advertisements

WBA (World Boxing Association) Boxing News Ad
November 23, 2019
Boxing Results

Smith beats Ryder to retain WBA 168lb title

WBA super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over John “The Gorilla” Ryder (28-5, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. 25:1 favorite Smith was frustrated by the much smaller Ryder the whole fight. Smith suffered a small cut to the side of his right eye in round four. Smith finally starting to connect in round six, but Ryder clearly outworked Smith in round seven and continued to bring the pressure in rounds eight and nine. Smith able to keep Ryder on the outside in round ten. Ryder got the better of rounds eleven and twelve. Scores were a very generous 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 for the hometown hero.

Other Results:
Chris Billam-Smith TKO5 Craig Glover (cruiserweight)
Anthony Fowler W10 Harry Scarff (super welterweight)
Sean Dodd W4 Tom Farrell (super lightweight)
James Tennyson TKO11 Craig Evans (lightweight)
Stephen Smith W6 Jonny Phillips (super lightweight)

Undercard Results from Las Vegas
Khytrov, Vargas in action tonight
Advertisements

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.

  • Smith looked absolutely TERRIBLE!

    Canelo will now demand a fight with Callum in 4 weeks!

    That will give Canelo 28 days to consume as much “fajitas” as he wants!

    Reply
    • >