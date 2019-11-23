WBA super middleweight champion Callum “Mundo” Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) won a twelve round unanimous decision over John “The Gorilla” Ryder (28-5, 16 KOs) on Saturday night at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. 25:1 favorite Smith was frustrated by the much smaller Ryder the whole fight. Smith suffered a small cut to the side of his right eye in round four. Smith finally starting to connect in round six, but Ryder clearly outworked Smith in round seven and continued to bring the pressure in rounds eight and nine. Smith able to keep Ryder on the outside in round ten. Ryder got the better of rounds eleven and twelve. Scores were a very generous 117-111, 116-112, 116-112 for the hometown hero.

Other Results:

Chris Billam-Smith TKO5 Craig Glover (cruiserweight)

Anthony Fowler W10 Harry Scarff (super welterweight)

Sean Dodd W4 Tom Farrell (super lightweight)

James Tennyson TKO11 Craig Evans (lightweight)

Stephen Smith W6 Jonny Phillips (super lightweight)