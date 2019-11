Culcay tops Saidi by unanimous decision Former WBA super welterweight champion Jack Culcay (27-4, 13 KOs) scored a twelve round unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Jama Saidi (16-1, 7 KOs) in a clash for the WBO Euro belt on Saturday night at the Arena Berlin. “Golden Jack” won by scores of 118-110, 119-113, 116-112. Culcay stated afterward that he hopes to return for a world title eliminator in March and get a title shot later in 2020. Results from Nicaragua Smith beats Ryder to retain WBA 168lb title Advertisements

