Tonight at the Bryan Glazer JCC in Tampa, Florida, super middleweight Ievgen Khytrov and bantamweight Antonio Vargas will be in action as part of a 12-bout card.

2012 Ukraine Olympian Khytrov (19-2, 16 KOs), who appeared in the most recent edition of “The Contender,” takes on Ernest Amuzu (25-4, 22 KOs) in an eight-round bout, while 2016 United States Olympian Vargas (10-1, 4 KOs) battles Szilveszter Kanales (14-9, 9 KOs) in a six-round fight.