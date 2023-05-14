May 13, 2023
Showtime will air Tszyu-Ocampo on June 17

Showtime Championship Boxing will televise the June 17 fight between undefeated WBO interim super welterweight champion Tim Tszyu against Carlos Ocampo from Gold Coast Convention Centre in Broadbeach, Queensland, Australia. The bout will take place Sunday, June 18 in Australia.

The telecast also features a battle of undefeated 122-pound contenders as Ra’eese Aleem takes on Sam Goodman in an IBF super bantamweight world title eliminator. The Showtime announce team will call the fights remotely from CBS studios in New York City.

