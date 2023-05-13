Light heavyweight YouTuber KSI (6-0-1, 5 KOs) knocked out 40-year-old nightclub magnate Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) with an elbow to the jaw (missed by the referee) in round two on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. Fournier counted out at 1:25. After the fight, Tommy Fury came into the ring and KSI declared he wants Fury next. KSI and Fury then had to be separated.
Former Floyd Mayweather exhibition foe “Deji” (2-4) outscored rapper Swarmz (1-2) over four rounds 40-36, 40-36, 39-37 in a light heavyweight bout.
It’s disheartening the circus the fight game has become, even worse, that there are people willing to pay to see 2 clowns playact.
Yes, I can see your point.
I know…I almost had a weak moment to purchase the PPV on DAZN. I’m in Canada and the cost was only $19.99, but I’m glad that I came to my senses and saved my money.
KSI won a boxing match with an illegal elbow. The fight should be rulled a no contest! SMG!!!
LOL, yes, I agree, but the planned match did not have that written in the script much like an movie act. 🙂
Shouldn’t this be changed to a ‘no contest’ if the video shows that an elbow did the damage, not a legal punch ???
If you paid for this, you either have money to waste or extremely bored. This is why there are so many PPV on fights nowadays. Promoters see how many dumasses pay for these fights and the light bulb turns on in their head.