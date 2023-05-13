Light heavyweight YouTuber KSI (6-0-1, 5 KOs) knocked out 40-year-old nightclub magnate Joe Fournier (9-1, 9 KOs) with an elbow to the jaw (missed by the referee) in round two on Saturday night at the OVO Arena in London. Fournier counted out at 1:25. After the fight, Tommy Fury came into the ring and KSI declared he wants Fury next. KSI and Fury then had to be separated.

Former Floyd Mayweather exhibition foe “Deji” (2-4) outscored rapper Swarmz (1-2) over four rounds 40-36, 40-36, 39-37 in a light heavyweight bout.