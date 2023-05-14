Stockton-born lightweight Gabriel Flores Jr. (22-2, 8 KOs) needed just 30 seconds to demolish Derrick Murray (17-9-1, 6 KOs). A left hook ended the bout.
In his Top Rank debut, featherweight contender Ruben Villa IV (20-1, 7 KOs) stopped Maickol Villagrana (16-5, 8 KOs) in round five. The ref stepped in at 1:55.
Unbeaten junior middleweight Amado Fernando Vargas (7-0, 2 KOs), the undefeated son of former junior middleweight world champion Fernando Vargas, defeated Bernardo Manzano (2-5, 0 KOs) over four rounds. Scores were 40-35 3x. Manzano down in round one.
In an eight-rounder between unbeaten middleweight prospects, Javier Martinez (8-0-1, 2 KOs) and Joeshon James (7-0-1, 4 KOs) battled to an eight round draw. Scores where 79-73 James, 77-75 Martinez, 76-76.
Unbeaten welterweight Brian Norman Jr. (24-0, 19 KOs) uouscored Jesus Perez (24-5, 18 KOs) over eight rounds by scores of 77-75, 77-75, 78-74.
Flores usually would have been headlining or co main event especially in his hometown. He got cocky. Let’s see if it wakes him up.
I don’t think Flores is going anywhere, but I could be wrong and I’m happy they chose not to give up on him after…. absolutely throwing him to the wolves.
