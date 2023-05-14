Former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) scored a workmanlike majority decision over Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (14-2, 5 KOs) in a ten round super lightweight bout in the Romero-Barroso co-feature on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The experience of the 37-year-old Barthelemy propelled him to a 95-95, 97-93, 98-92 win.
In a WBA super lightweight world title eliminator, Batyr Akhmedov (9-3, 8 KOs) and Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) went twelve hard rounds with Sims prevailing by majority decision. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112. Sims has his right eye closed at the end.
Other Results:
Starling Castillo W10 Esteuri Suero (super lightweight)
Michael Angeletti TKO8 Michell Banquez (bantamweight)
Justin Viloria TKO4 Pedro Pinillo (super featherweight)
Terrible decision! 116 to 112 what fight were you watching Nimrod. This guy who lost ,Batyr is going to be the sleeper contender and end up eventually getting a title. A draw I could see, but a win for Sims is BS!
A draw was more a just result to me in the Akhmedov vs Sims Jr. fight
Akhmedov vs. Sims, Jr. was a GREAT FIGHT, but I believe Akhmedov’s accurate punch volume and body shots should have earned him the victory. Wonderful fight.
I had Batyr Akhmedov ahead by 2 rounds at the end, could have been a draw at best.
Sims is a mediocre fighter at best
Juarez was robbed…
Any Barthelemy = boring and over-rated.
Judge moretti is a POS , Juarez win that fight
a typical showtime boxing show the same crap judges showed up the same crap announcers showed up and the same crap referee showed up, when are they going to clean boxing up?
I thought Juarez did a lot better than the scorecards indicated. He had nobody but himself to blame. He spent long moments in front of Barthelemy doing nothing and allowing Rances to get comfortable and potshot him. In those rare occasions when he turned aggressive, he was able to land some effective punches, especially when he had Rances against the ropes.
I don’t think Juarez is a world beater and he doesn’t punch hard enough to bother most of the top fighters at super lightweight. However he is a slick boxer who seems to need someone to tell him to stop being a sitting duck at long range and get inside to do some damage.
I looked forward to this fight primarily because it was a step up for Omar, but he failed the test. Not because of the scorecards, but because with the right strategy, he could have crowded Barthelemy all night and made him extremely uncomfortable. He just didn’t do that. It was an opportunity squandered.
I suspect that’s who Omar is. A passive fighter under most circumstances who needs a fire lit under him to get him going. His corner sure didn’t do that. Most of what his corner told him was you’re doing well and great round. Not a chance.
Despite his inactivity during the fight, I felt Omar did enough to earn a draw or a close win. The judges’ scorecards really surprised me by how one-sided two of them were. Altogether a disappointing outing for Juarez and another lease on life for Barthelemy.
this is a shit decision