Former two-division world champion Rances Barthelemy (30-2-1, 15 KOs) scored a workmanlike majority decision over Omar “El Relámpago” Juarez (14-2, 5 KOs) in a ten round super lightweight bout in the Romero-Barroso co-feature on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The experience of the 37-year-old Barthelemy propelled him to a 95-95, 97-93, 98-92 win.

In a WBA super lightweight world title eliminator, Batyr Akhmedov (9-3, 8 KOs) and Kenneth Sims Jr. (20-2-1, 7 KOs) went twelve hard rounds with Sims prevailing by majority decision. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112. Sims has his right eye closed at the end.

Other Results:

Starling Castillo W10 Esteuri Suero (super lightweight)

Michael Angeletti TKO8 Michell Banquez (bantamweight)

Justin Viloria TKO4 Pedro Pinillo (super featherweight)