Moloney tops Astrolabio for WBA bantam belt In a clash for the vacant WBO bantamweight world title, Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio (18-4, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Moloney, in his third world title challenge, patiently outboxed Astrolabio in a tactical bout that often elicited boos from the audience. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112. Q Style crushes Butler, retains WBO middle belt Undercard Results from Las Vegas Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

