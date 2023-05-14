May 13, 2023
Boxing Results

Moloney tops Astrolabio for WBA bantam belt

In a clash for the vacant WBO bantamweight world title, Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio (18-4, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Moloney, in his third world title challenge, patiently outboxed Astrolabio in a tactical bout that often elicited boos from the audience. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112.

Q Style crushes Butler, retains WBO middle belt
Undercard Results from Las Vegas

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Congrats Moloney, well deserved. The judge who scored it 114-114 should be suspended

    Reply

  • I don’t know how that fight was close. I literally gave Astrolabio two rounds. He just followed Moloney around looking for a knockout (usually by uppercut) and got outworked round after round.

    Reply

  • Maloney gifted a world title, just like Rolly Romero tomorrow night, due to selected opponents.

    Reply
    • >