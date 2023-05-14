In a clash for the vacant WBO bantamweight world title, Jason “Mayhem” Moloney (26-2, 19 KOs) scored a twelve round majority decision over Vincent Astrolabio (18-4, 13 KOs) on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Moloney, in his third world title challenge, patiently outboxed Astrolabio in a tactical bout that often elicited boos from the audience. Scores were 114-114, 115-113, 116-112.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Congrats Moloney, well deserved. The judge who scored it 114-114 should be suspended
WTF with this decision!
Seems to me Astrolabia dominated!
Do you wear glasses or contacts? Suggest next time to wear them before watching fights
This has to be a joke
He must be your brother, I gave him only 2 rounds.
Either you’re a troll or your Filipino
I don’t know how that fight was close. I literally gave Astrolabio two rounds. He just followed Moloney around looking for a knockout (usually by uppercut) and got outworked round after round.
Maloney gifted a world title, just like Rolly Romero tomorrow night, due to selected opponents.
Great smart won victory congratulations new champ
Just having a crazy ass name like “Astrolabio” gets you a few extra points.
Moloney to good on the night, stuck to his game plan and won. Well deserved.
Beautiful uppercut from Janicek. that fight was over with that punch.