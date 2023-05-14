Q Style crushes Butler, retains WBO middle belt WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) demolished Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Alimkhanuly brutally floored Butler three times in round two to end it. Time was 2:25. Rolly stops Barroso for WBA 140lb title Moloney tops Astrolabio for WBA bantam belt Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

