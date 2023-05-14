WBO middleweight world champion Janibek “Qazaq Style” Alimkhanuly (14-0, 9 KOs) demolished Steven Butler (32-4-1, 26 KOs) in two rounds on Saturday night at Stockton Arena in Stockton, California. Alimkhanuly brutally floored Butler three times in round two to end it. Time was 2:25.
Top Boxing News
PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.
Terrible job by Reiss. Usually like him as a ref. Fight should have been stopped immediately but definitely after the second knockdown at least. This guy didn’t belong in the same building as Q. No knock on Butler, he was tough but totally overmatched. Reminded me of Mike Lee vs Caleb Plant.
Can we take this result as an example of the phrase “gross mismatch”?
Another bum on the record of the hype job Alimkhanuly. Charlo in 2!
Oh, Charlo is still fighting?
Charlo will never fight again…well he surely won’t be making 160 again!
Bang bang Butler came for a pay check, surely easier ways to make a buck. Still not impressed by the Qazaq style and fighting the Butlers of the world wont do anything to change that
I get it. But if dude wasn’t so hyped I think you’d be saying that’s a good (and appropriate) win for a guy with 12 wins.
Janibek was very effective & impressive, fight was over with Uppercuts, straight left & right, & Left hooks
Incredible uppercut. butler was out on his feet after that punch.
Hard to be impressed by a guy doing pretty much exactly what you expect him to. I was actually almost impressed by Butler: Guy clearly wanted to keep going, but just couldn’t get his legs back. If Liam Smith beats Jr again, I think he’d fight Alim, besides that, it’s looking pretty slim and I’d expect him to be back in a few months in with another Butler type.