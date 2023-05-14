In his first bout at super lightweight, Rolando “Rolly” Romero (15-1, 13 KOs) scored a controversial ninth round TKO over WBA #1 rated Ismael Barroso (24-4-2, 22 KOs) to claim the vacant WBA title on Saturday night at the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Slow start with the 40-year-old Barroso pressing the action. Barroso dropped Romero in round three. The knockdown seemed to wake up Rolly, who became more aggressive in round four, but was back on his bicycle in round five. Barroso continued to be the aggressor. Romero dropped Barroso in round nine (seemed like more of a push). The fight opened up and the fighters began to trade. Suddenly referee Tony Weeks inexplicably stopped the fight. Time was 2:41.

At the time of the stoppage, Barroso was ahead on all three cards 76-75, 77-74, 78-73.

