August 19, 2022
Showtime Weights from Hollywood, Florida

Omar Figueroa Jr 139.75 vs. Sergey Lipinets 139.75
(WBC super lightweight eliminator)

018 Figueroa And Lipinets
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Alberto Puello 139.5 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 139.75
(WBA super lightweight title)
014 Puello And Akhmedov
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Roger Gutierrez 130 vs. Hector Luis Garcia 130
(WBA super featherweight title)
009 Gutierrez And Garcia
Photo: Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

Brandun Lee 142.75 vs. Will Madera 142.5

Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime

  • First time Figueroa has been around that weight in seven years. Looks like he actually does give a damn what happens this time – should be a really good fight. Gutierrez – Garcia is a war.

    • I’ll be watching this one live and then catch the replay for Usyk-Joshua. I find this card way more interesting?! Heard Broner’s real problem was the weight! He knew the backlash was going to be unrelenting so he chose the ‘mental health’ excuse!! Sadly!!

