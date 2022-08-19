Showtime Weights from Hollywood, Florida Omar Figueroa Jr 139.75 vs. Sergey Lipinets 139.75

(WBC super lightweight eliminator)



Alberto Puello 139.5 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 139.75

(WBA super lightweight title)



Roger Gutierrez 130 vs. Hector Luis Garcia 130

(WBA super featherweight title)



Brandun Lee 142.75 vs. Will Madera 142.5 Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida

Promoter: TGB Promotions

TV: Showtime Navarrete, Baez make weight Ex-Champs Ramadan, Okuda to collide tomorrow Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

