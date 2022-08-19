Omar Figueroa Jr 139.75 vs. Sergey Lipinets 139.75
(WBC super lightweight eliminator)
Alberto Puello 139.5 vs. Botirzhon Akhmedov 139.75
(WBA super lightweight title)
Roger Gutierrez 130 vs. Hector Luis Garcia 130
(WBA super featherweight title)
Brandun Lee 142.75 vs. Will Madera 142.5
Venue: Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Hollywood, Florida
Promoter: TGB Promotions
TV: Showtime
First time Figueroa has been around that weight in seven years. Looks like he actually does give a damn what happens this time – should be a really good fight. Gutierrez – Garcia is a war.
I’ll be watching this one live and then catch the replay for Usyk-Joshua. I find this card way more interesting?! Heard Broner’s real problem was the weight! He knew the backlash was going to be unrelenting so he chose the ‘mental health’ excuse!! Sadly!!
Usyk-AJ begins at 1pm ET , main expected @5:30
Ima get em both live!