By Joe Koizumi

Former world female champions Susie Ramadan (28-3, 12 KOs) of Australia and Japan’s Tomoko Okuda (7-3, 1 KO) will collide tomorrow (Saturday) in Melbourne, Australia. Susie makes a comeback after a two-year hiatus, while Tomoko, a school teacher, participates in her first bout since her forfeiture of the WBO 115-pound belt to Miyo Yoshida in a rematch this June. Both contestants made weight today under the stipulated 53 kilogram contract. The sensational show at the Melbourne Pavilion will be presented by Brian Amatruda of Big Time Boxing with PPV live streaming:

https://www.fite.tv/watch/btb-miller-vs-vandenesse/2pbrx/

The curtain raiser will start at 6 PM and the main event around 10 pm, Australian time.