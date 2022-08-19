Joshua outweighs Usyk by 23 pounds Oleksandr Usyk 221.6 vs. Anthony Joshua 244.5

(WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles) Filip Hrgovic 242.9 vs. Zhilei Zhang 277.1

(IBF heavyweight final eliminator) Callum Smith 174.7 vs. Mathieu Bauderlique 174.5

(WBC light heavyweight final eliminator) Badou Jack 199.1 vs. Richard Rivera 194.9 Ramla Ali 122.6 vs. Crystal Garcia Nova 122.9

Andrew Tabiti 216.7 vs. James Wilson 238.5 Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Promoter: Matchroom

