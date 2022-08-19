Oleksandr Usyk 221.6 vs. Anthony Joshua 244.5
(WBA, IBF, WBO heavyweight titles)
Filip Hrgovic 242.9 vs. Zhilei Zhang 277.1
(IBF heavyweight final eliminator)
Callum Smith 174.7 vs. Mathieu Bauderlique 174.5
(WBC light heavyweight final eliminator)
Badou Jack 199.1 vs. Richard Rivera 194.9
Ramla Ali 122.6 vs. Crystal Garcia Nova 122.9
Andrew Tabiti 216.7 vs. James Wilson 238.5
Venue: King Abdullah Sports City Arena, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Promoter: Matchroom
TV: DAZN, Sky Sports PPV
Anthony Joshua is easy money
Usyk’s the same weight he was in the first fight, Joshua’s just 4.5 lbs up. Damn interested to see what Joshua and Garcia have come up with, having a hard time seeing how, outside of landing a big shot, he takes this one.
Still pumped for this though. I am normally ‘meh’ about rematches, but as good as Usyk is, I really think AJ couldn’t have got it any more wrong tactically. I still edge towards Usyk, but looking forward to this one! Not been this pumped for a heavyweight rematch since David Price vs Tony Thompson haha
Oh I’m excited for it too! Regardless of how it plays out, if Fury’s out of the picture, you could make the case that it’s the two best heavyweights in the world at the moment in their primes. Curious to see how Hrgovic – Zhang plays out as well.
Price – Thompson 2 got you going CB seriously? You were a Price fan or you wanted to see him lose again?
I was just being stupid regarding Price vs Thompson. It was well hyped in UK though. I went to the first one.
You are right, they probably are the two best ‘unretired’ heavyweights, but ironically, I think Fury being ‘out of the picture’, depends on the result tomorrow. If AJ wins well, there is no way he can’t take that fight.
I think if AJ blasts Usyk out (very unlikely) , it will set the HW division ablaze!
So Usyk weighs the same, a weight that works for him. A bit heavier, but similar for Joshua. So now it’s down to conditioning, willpower, game plan, skill, everything that should make for a good fight. Looking forward to this!
As with any fight, I hope this goes at least past say 4 rounds so a person can see who is the better fighter, and not some flash knockdown or early stoppage scenario by the ref, a cut or something like that.
Usyk wipes the floor with Joshua enroute to a stoppage.
more interested in Hrgovic vs Zhang.
I think Filip wins comfortably but I’ll still be watching with interest!
We already know the game plan Usky is planning on boxing thus 221 and Joshua 244 is going for the KO. This is the HW division and Usky did stun Joshua a bit so its a toss up. Smart money is on Usky. I don’t think the extra weight will fair well for Joshua.
Usyk W12 over Joshua. Just a guess, but Zhang W12 over Hrgovic ( controversial perhaps? ). The CCP don’t take kindly to losers, so big incentive for Zhang to win.
I’m pretty sure Hrg will win easily, but a Chinese heavyweight – or any weight – but heavy is the most prestigious – champ would be a big boost to boxing. The most populous country in the world would suddenly become huge boxing fans, and they’d start up boxing programs all over the place.
I really want to see Joshua pull it out because all the political stuff that’s been REDICULOUSLY dragged into it. Although I think Usyk will win.. my heart is with Joshua.
I think Filip H’rgovic will make Zhang look like an amateur before he kos the man from China.
Usyk may be t the same weight but his body composition looks better than last fight – thicker, less fat but not musclebound. Joshua gaining 4.5 pounds is peanuts.
Usyk tko 9.
Yes, I agree, Usyk on the win….. I have him on UD… Usyk too crafty, too fast, and very ring smart.
Joshua may well have a fight plan but as the fight goes along and things ain’t going to plan he will lose his composure and usyk ain’t stupid then it will all go as usyk says it’s a carry on round 13 usyk again maybe with a k/o rd 5or6