WBO featherweight champion Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete (35-1, 29 KOs) and challenger Eduardo Baez (21-2-2, 7 KOs) faced off Thursday at the final press conference for their clash Saturday evening at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Emanuel Navarrete: “I feel really good. We had a great preparation. We’re going to be making a really good return. It is a bit hard to make the weight because of the time that we were away from the ring. But aside from that, there’s nothing that worries me about being able to make this defense of my championship in excellent fashion.”

Eduardo Baez: “It’s an important fight for a world title. We’re coming double prepared. We are so happy to be fighting against a great champion like ‘El Vaquero.’ We thank him for the opportunity. We’ve come very prepared to snatch the title from him. I’ve seen it already. It’s very nice. He better not get careless because I’m going to snatch it away.”