Navarrete, Baez make weight Emanuel “Vaquero” Navarrete 125.8 vs. Eduardo Baez 125.8

(WBO featherweight title) Giovani Santillan 147.4 vs. Julio Luna 147.4

Nico Ali Walsh 157.8 vs. Reyes Sanchez 157.2

Lindolfo Delgado 142 vs. Omar Aguilar 142

Xavier Martinez 131.6 vs. Alejandro Guerrero 131.8

Miguel Contreras 135.4 vs. Josec Ruiz 135.4

Luis Alberto Lopez 127 vs. Yeison Vargas 125.6

Antonio Mireles 266 vs. Kaleel Carter 237 Venue: Pechanga Arena, San Diego, California

Promoter: Top Rank

TV: ESPN, ESPN+ Boxing Buzz Showtime Weights from Hollywood, Florida Like this: Like Loading...

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ

We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.

1. Keep comments related to boxing.

2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.

3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.

Offending posts will be removed.

Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.