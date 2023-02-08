Showtime will stream four undercard bouts on its YouTube channel and Facebook page this Saturday from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The main fight features former WBA interim titleholder Claudio Marrero (26-5, 18 KOs) battling Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round lightweight bout. Also, unbeaten Olympic bronze medalist Eumir Marcial (3-0, 1 KO) will take on Ricardo Villalba (20-7-1, 8 KOs) in an eight-round middleweight scrap, heavyweight Dainier Peró (2-0, 2 KOs), younger brother of world-rated Lenier Peró, will clash with Daniel Zavala (2-1-2, 0 KOs) over four rounds, while David Whitmire makes his pro debut against Texan Keith Foreman (0-0, 1 NC) in a four-round super welterweight duel.

The live streaming fights will precede the Showtime Championship Boxing telecast headlined by two-division world champion Rey Vargas battling top contender O’Shaquie Foster for the vacant WBC super featherweight title.