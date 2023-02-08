Jake Paul had the media all to himself after Tommy Fury was a no show at the kick-off press conference for their February 26 PPV fight in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
“I’m knocking him out four rounds or less,” promised Paul. “Bet the house on it. Put your mortgage on it.”
“I’m used to his behavior at this point. You know he’s unprofessional. He’s a flake. He’s not a serious businessman. He’s not a serious fighter and I’m gonna prove that.
“That’s why this fight’s called ‘The Truth’ because the truth’s gonna come out. I mean, he’s gonna have to pay for all the times he pulled out, all the business people he screwed over. It’s disrespectful. They’re some of the biggest names in boxing, some of the biggest promoters in the world, some of the most influential people in the world, one of the greatest countries in the world, and he doesn’t want to show up because ‘a private matter?’
“Cool. Yeah. We all have private matters. When you sign up to do something and you make a commitment, that’s what it should be about. And it just shows me that he’s scared because he said he didn’t need to train for this fight. ‘Oh, I could fight Jake Paul and I don’t even have to train,’ but meanwhile his excuse first was that he had to train extra for this fight and now apparently it’s a private matter.
So it’s typical Fury stuff. I love Tyson but I’m saying the dad and Tommy – it’s typical from them.
“The kid’s never been tested. He’s never been in a hard fight. His combined record of opponents is 20 wins, 200 losses. He’s never been eight rounds. He’s never been in there with a dog and I have something to prove…he’s been spoon-fed his whole entire life. Piggybacked off of his brother…I’m gonna show him on February 26th that this is the hurt business. He’s not gonna like this sport after I’m done with him!”
Lmaooo he can sell a fight for real
Even if you are not at all into Jake Paul you have to admit that Tommy’s behavior and apathy/lack of professionalism, weak resume/performances, and cancellations end up making Jake the one you would “root for”.
How is Tommy going to win? Try to “tap in” Tyson like it’s wrestling? Win a few rounds on the card, head butt, then get a win on cards? He only has proven to be a basic rookie level fighter. No stamina, average power, and only the advantage of top level sparring (if he is doing that).
How about that, Jake Paul as the one to be taken seriously now?
This is insane just commenting on this circus but Jake Paul will knock him out. Tommy says he’s been fighting his whole life but I don’t think he had any amateur bouts. His opponents have losing records to say the least. Jake Paul takes the sport and training very seriously. Tommy appears to be nothing more than a poser.
One thing is for sure. In my opinion, if Fury loses this fight, he will be made more of a spectacle in the media than Paul. Why? The Fury family of fighters are known for trash talking and feeding into hype leading up to fights. Tommy Fury is no exception. After all trash talk and antics, once the bell rings, it’s time to prove what one is made of. Let’s see if Tommy can back up what he says and win.
Jake is gonna pummel Tommy Fury if Tommy has the balls to get inside the ring this time.