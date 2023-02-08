By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 super welterweight Tony Harrison and WBO #1 Tim Tszyu participated in a video conference today to announce their WBO interim 154-pound title bout on Sunday March 12 (Saturday in USA) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney that has a 21,000 capacity. The New South Wales government outbid both Victoria and Queensland governments to secure the fight for Sydney

Tony Harrison: “I’ve told everybody I’m in a real fight. I’m definitely not knocking Tim but I think the money behind him, the name behind him has pushed him. There’s so many people I could put in front of Tim to get a title shot against Jermell Charlo.

“Tim, to me, hasn’t fought anybody or accomplished anything, they just put the money up. But he’s definitely a tough fighter. But when you look at my road , the things that I had to do and the obstacles I had to jump over, he took the elevator, I took the stairs. And I’m just like, ‘How did he get there?’. Somebody make sense of it to me.﻿”

Tim Tszyu: “Boxing is not just about skills. There’s a lot more involved. It’s an all-rounded game. He might think I’m lacking skills but we’ll see. I’m not here for a debating contest, to say how good my skills are or how bad my skills are, I just gotta show it. It’s quite simple.”