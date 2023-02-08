February 8, 2023
Boxing News

Tsyzu, Harrison kick-off quotes

By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing

WBO #4 super welterweight Tony Harrison and WBO #1 Tim Tszyu participated in a video conference today to announce their WBO interim 154-pound title bout on Sunday March 12 (Saturday in USA) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney that has a 21,000 capacity. The New South Wales government outbid both Victoria and Queensland governments to secure the fight for Sydney

Tony Harrison: “I’ve told everybody I’m in a real fight. I’m definitely not knocking Tim but I think the money behind him, the name behind him has pushed him. There’s so many people I could put in front of Tim to get a title shot against Jermell Charlo.

“Tim, to me, hasn’t fought anybody or accomplished anything, they just put the money up. But he’s definitely a tough fighter. But when you look at my road , the things that I had to do and the obstacles I had to jump over, he took the elevator, I took the stairs. And I’m just like, ‘How did he get there?’. Somebody make sense of it to me.﻿”

Tim Tszyu: “Boxing is not just about skills. There’s a lot more involved. It’s an all-rounded game. He might think I’m lacking skills but we’ll see. I’m not here for a debating contest, to say how good my skills are or how bad my skills are, I just gotta show it. It’s quite simple.”

Chambers victorious in comeback fight

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • Harrison…Tim took the elevator, I took the stairs…well by the time you get up there you’ll be very tired & fresh Tim will knock you down & all the way down your stairs you go lol!

    Reply
    • >