40-year-old former heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers (43-5, 24 KOs) returned for his first fight since 2016 with a third round KO over 305lb Corey Williams (6-14-2, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.﻿ Chambers dropped Williams in round two with a body shot. Williams was wobbled in round three, then Chambers dropped him again to end it. Time was 1:10.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Evan Gubera (5-0-1, 3 KOs) and Demetrius Banks (12-12-1, 5 KOs) battled to a six round draw. No scores were announced.

18-year-old heavyweight Erick ‘El Torito’ Arellano was victorious in his pro debut when Raquan Ashby (0-7) didn’t come out for round two.

Unbeaten heavyweight Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) needed just 80 seconds to knock out Demonte Cherry (1-12, 1 KO) in the first round of an exhibition. The fighters didn’t hold back and Cherry went to a knee for the count after taking a hard shot. The result will not go onto the fighter’s records.

Super lightweight Eduardo Aguilar (8-2, 6 KOs) knocked out pro-debuting John Hale in the second round with a body shot.