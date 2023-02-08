February 7, 2023
Boxing Results

Chambers victorious in comeback fight

Chamberswins

40-year-old former heavyweight title challenger “Fast” Eddie Chambers (43-5, 24 KOs) returned for his first fight since 2016 with a third round KO over 305lb Corey Williams (6-14-2, 4 KOs) on Tuesday night at the Texas Troubadour in Nashville, Tennessee.﻿ Chambers dropped Williams in round two with a body shot. Williams was wobbled in round three, then Chambers dropped him again to end it. Time was 1:10.

Unbeaten cruiserweight Evan Gubera (5-0-1, 3 KOs) and Demetrius Banks (12-12-1, 5 KOs) battled to a six round draw. No scores were announced.

18-year-old heavyweight Erick ‘El Torito’ Arellano was victorious in his pro debut when Raquan Ashby (0-7) didn’t come out for round two.

Unbeaten heavyweight Iegor Plevako (7-0, 4 KOs) needed just 80 seconds to knock out Demonte Cherry (1-12, 1 KO) in the first round of an exhibition. The fighters didn’t hold back and Cherry went to a knee for the count after taking a hard shot. The result will not go onto the fighter’s records.

Super lightweight Eduardo Aguilar (8-2, 6 KOs) knocked out pro-debuting John Hale in the second round with a body shot.

Tszyu-Harrison site named

Top Boxing News

PLEASE READ
We have a few rules to make our comment section more enjoyable for everyone.
1. Keep comments related to boxing.
2. Be respectful, polite and keep it clean.
3. Personal attacks will not be tolerated.
Offending posts will be removed.
Repeat offenders will be put on moderation.

  • THANK GOD/ EDDIES BACK// PEAKS OR BUST// HE DID NOT RUN OUTTA GAS AGAINST POVETKIN/ HE PLAYED A GOOD RUN FROM VOLDYMIR..GOGLE IT

    Reply
    • >