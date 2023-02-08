By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing
WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will clash with WBO #4 Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim super welterweight championship on Sunday, March 12 (Saturday night in the USA) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia televised on Kayo Sports and Foxtel Main Event PPV.
This is gonna be an exciting one with both fighters giving there all…
Excellent
This fight will test if Tszyu is ready or not.
Good for both fighters. I give the edge to Harrison but he’s gonna have to do better than “edge” this out. Harrison must be dominant to win a decision down under.