Tszyu-Harrison site named By Ray Wheatley – World of Boxing WBO #1 Tim Tszyu (21-0, 15 KOs) will clash with WBO #4 Tony Harrison (29-3-1, 21 KOs) for the vacant WBO interim super welterweight championship on Sunday, March 12 (Saturday night in the USA) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW, Australia televised on Kayo Sports and Foxtel Main Event PPV. Chambers victorious in comeback fight ProBox Weights from Mexico City Like this: Like Loading...

