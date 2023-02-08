Super featherweight Marlin Sims (8-1, 4 KOs) aims to upset George “El Yuyu” Acosta (13-1, 1 KO) in their eight round main event bout headlining Thompson Boxing’s “New Blood” card taking place Friday at the Doubletree Hotel in Ontario, California. The card will stream live for free on the Thompson Boxing website and their Facebook and YouTube pages.

“He is solid. He is confident. He believes in himself, but that is all fine and good. He should,” stated Sims. “I know what I am, and I know what I am capable of. Let’s be honest, he can’t crack at all with only one knockout, and he was hurt in one of his recent fights. He must fight a smart fight because I have a 50% KO ratio and my only loss is to a top fighter in Dominique Crowder. George Acosta is good, but I’m better!”