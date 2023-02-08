Hall of Fame trainer Freddie Roach returned home to Boston this week bringing his latest protégé, super welterweight ‘King’ Callum Walsh (5-0, 4 KOs) to formally announce Hollywood Fight Nights – Boston on the Eve of St. Patrick’s Day, Thursday, March 16 at the Agganis Arena on the campus of Boston University. Walsh will face Spain’s Leonardo Di Stefano Ruiz, (10-1, 9 KOs), in the ten-round main event.

On Monday night, Roach and Walsh held court for a large Boston media gathering at Hurricane’s at the Garden along with special guests ‘Irish’ Micky Ward and Mike Tyson conqueror Kevin McBride.