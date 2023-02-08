Unified super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBA and IBF titles against former champion Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) on April 8 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, as the co-main event to Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs), who seeks to become a two-weight world champion against Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO Flyweight crown, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.

Also WBA #3 rated featherweight Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas title against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs), and super featherweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (20-3-1 15 KOs) goes against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs).