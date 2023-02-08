Unified super bantamweight world champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) will defend his WBA and IBF titles against former champion Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) on April 8 at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas, as the co-main event to Jesse “BAM” Rodriguez (17-0, 11 KOs), who seeks to become a two-weight world champion against Cristian Gonzalez (15-1, 5 KOs) for the vacant WBO Flyweight crown, exclusively live worldwide on DAZN.
Also WBA #3 rated featherweight Raymond Ford (13-0-1, 7 KOs) will defend his WBA Continental Americas title against former world champion Jessie Magdaleno (29-1, 18 KOs), and super featherweight Thomas “Gunna Man” Mattice (20-3-1 15 KOs) goes against Ramiro Cesena (16-0-1, 13 KOs).
This is shaping up to be a pretty decent fight card. BAM is legit, and fun to watch.
Akhmadaliev is really good and he’s really fun to watch. Would love to see him take this and fight the winner of Fulton – Inoue later this year.