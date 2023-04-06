April 6, 2023
Showtime Countdown lineup set

A former two-division world champion, a two-time Olympian, an unbeaten heavyweight contender and more will highlight a Showtime live streaming presentation on Saturday from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. The action kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT and will precede the Showtime Championship Boxing tripleheader topped by undefeated 6’6 super welterweight Sebastián “The Towering Inferno” Fundora against Brian Mendoza in defense of Fundora’s WBC interim title.

Undefeated two-time Olympian and WBA #6 welterweight Gabriel “Captain” Maestre (4-0-1, 3 KOs) will meet former welterweight and super lightweight champion Devon Alexander “The Great” (27-7-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round matchup on the Showtime Sports YouTube channel and Showtime Boxing Facebook page. Also featured on the live stream will be super featherweights Adrian Corona (9-1-1, 2 KOs) and Jerry Perez (14-2, 11 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight duel and the return of unbeaten WBO #2, WBC #4, IBF #6 heavyweight contender Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez (21-0, 14 KOs) in an eight-round bout against Daniel “The Mountain” Martz (20-10-1, 17 KOs).

Rocha-Young collide May 27

