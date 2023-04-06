WBO #1 welterweight Alexis “Lex” Rocha (22-1, 14 KOs) will defend his NABO title for the third time against WBO #10 Anthony “Juice” Young (24-2, 8 KOs). The 12-round fight, which was originally scheduled for last January, will take place on May 27 at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino and will be broadcast worldwide on DAZN. Rocha has been mentioned as a possible challenger for WBO welterweight champion Terence “Bud” Crawford but it looks like he’s out of the running for the time being.

