By Miguel Maravilla

WBA/IBF super bantamweight champion Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8 KOs) of Uzbekistan puts his titles on the line against IBF mandatory challenger Marlon Tapales (36-3, 19 KOs) of the Philippines on Saturday night at the Boeing Center at Tech Port in San Antonio, Texas as the co-feature to Bam Rodriguez vs. live on DAZN.

Unified champion Akhmadaliev looks to make a case for himself as the best in the 122lb weight division while the division’s other unified titlist, WBC/WBO champion Stephen Fulton of Philadelphia, is looking to make his case against Japanese superstar “Monster” Naoya Inoue. Fulton was slated to take on Inoue next month, however an injury sidelined Inoue until summer.

“Right now I hold two of the titles and my plan is to defend these titles in this fight and hopefully unify with the other champion,” Akhmadaliev said. “It’s an even fight, that’s why they are fighting. The winner will have to unify with me because I’m looking to take all the titles,” Akhmadaliev stated.

When asked who he is willing to face. “I will take on either man, may the best man win.”

But first, Akhmadaliev has to get past Tapales.

“I am ready for this fight. This is another opportunity for me to showcase my skills and talent. I’m ready to defend my titles,” Murodjon Akhmadaliev told Fightnews.com®.

Akhmadaliev won the WBA and IBF super bantamweight titles with a thrilling decision over Jose Roman in January 2020 just prior to the pandemic. One year later, he defended his titles by scoring a fifth-round knockout over Ryoseke Iwasa in April of 2021 and then defended with a unanimous decision over Jose Velasquez overseas in Manchester.

“It’s been a journey for me. I have worked hard to get where I’m at. I take all the pride in holding these titles and I will put up a fight to defend the titles. My win over Roman is the biggest of my career, now I’m willing to put them on the line and defend,” Akhmadaliev on winning his titles.

Coming off a 12th round stoppage over a very tough and determined Ronny Rios last summer, Akhmadaliev stopped Rios in making his second title defense.

“It was a big win for me I defended my titles. Ronny Rios is a good fighter and I really wanted to score the knockout. I needed it,” Akhmadaliev on his win.

Working with trainer Joel Diaz in Coachella, California, training camp has been the perfect setting for Akhmadaliev. Diaz continues to teach the champion as the duo continues to be a work in progress in holding a productive camp in preparation for his title defense vs. Tapales.

“This preparation has been the same as the rest. Staying focused, working with Joel Diaz I feel at home with him there are many of my countrymates in the camp. I have learned so much with Joel and you will see all our hard work pay off,” Akhamdaliev said.

For his opponent Tapales, he is coming into this fight with a three-fight win streak since suffering an 11th round stoppage at the hands of Ryosoke Iwasa in his bid for the interim IBF title. Tapales scored a second-round knockout over Jose Estrella in his last fight.

“Tapales is a tough fighter. Like all Filipino fighters, he comes to fight and is ready to lay it all on the line. I feel his style and my style will be the perfect match,” Akhmadaliev on Tapales.

With a win over Tapales, expect Akhmadaliev to challenge and lure the winner of the showdown between Inoue and Fulton. Making his claim as the best 122 pounder will only solidify his chances on getting that opportunity.

However the focus for Saturday night will be Tapales.

“Expect me to go out there and defend my titles, I will give it my best and give everyone a great fight. You will see Saturday night.”

Follow Miguel on Twitter @MigMaravilla