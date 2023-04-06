April 5, 2023
Results from Mexico City

Junior welterweight Carlos “Tiburon” Sanchez (24-1, 19 KOs) took a controversial six round technical decision over previously unbeaten Alexander Duran (21-1, 7 KOs) on Wednesday night at the Auditorio BB in Mexico City. Duran seemed in command all the way, but judges somehow saw it 60-54, 58-56, 58-56 for Sanchez. Bout stopped due to a head clash resulting in a cut to Sanchez.

Bantamweight Abraham Arreola (6-2, 5 KOs) defeated previously unbeaten Brandon “King” Reyes (6-1-1, 2 KOs) by seven round majority decision. Reyes suffered a bad cut from a head clash and the doctor stopped it. Scores were 79-74, 80-73, 80-73.

Late sub Rogaciano Guerrero (6-2-1, 5 KOs), fighting on 24 hour’s notice, upset super welterweight prospect Eduardo “Lalo” Martinez (10-2, 7 KOs) by six round majority decision. Scores were 58-56, 58-57, 57-57.

