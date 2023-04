Weights from Fantasy Springs Angel Acosta 111.6 vs. Angelino Cordova 111.6

(WBO International flyweight title) Jorge Chavez 125.2 vs. Alberto Nieves 125.2

Grant Flores 150.8 vs. Terrance Jarmon 152.6

Daniel Garcia 130.6 vs. Aldimar Silva 129.4

Leonardo Sanchez 129.6 vs. Mychaquell Shields 130 Venue: Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Indio, California

Promoter: Golden Boy

Results from Mexico City Gucci Manny headlines June 8

